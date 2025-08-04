Browns Release Depth Chart And You'll Never Guess Where Shedeur Sanders Landed

A fifth-round, rookie QB is at the bottom of the depth chart? You don't say!

The Cleveland Browns have released their first depth chart of the season and, despite reports of Shedeur Sanders dominating at practice, the rookie quarterback has found himself at the bottom of the pile in the highly-publicized QB competition.

Uh oh! Maybe that's the reason Shedeur didn't want his father at practice these last couple of days.

That's not all, either.

Apparently, the Browns are bringing in some reinforcements to the quarterback room in the form of ex-Baltimore Ravens signal caller, Tyler Huntley.

Now to be fair to Shedeur, not only has he been dealing with the health of his father for the last couple of months, he has also been having some health issues of his own, albeit minor when compared to Deion's scare.

As Adam Schefter reported in his tweet above, Sanders has been dealing with some shoulder soreness that may very well be impeding his path to grabbing the starting job.

Then again, Shedeur was a fifth-round draft pick and a rookie at that, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he is taking some time to get acclimated to the game as he finds himself buried on Cleveland's initial depth chart.

This is, after all, the first depth chart of training camp, which means the young quarterback has plenty of time to make up some ground and prove himself to the Browns' coaching staff.

That kind of nuanced discussion has predictably escaped many an X user, meaning the comments section is pretty much exactly what you would expect.

Honestly, I can't say I blame any of these people for their takes on Shedeur.

The former Colorado Buffalo was publicly very cocky throughout his entire draft process, and the media machine couldn't stop shoving the mercurial talent down our throats ad nauseam.

Shedeur Sanders has a golden opportunity here to put his head down, go to work, and redeem himself in the court of public opinion.

If he shuts up and grinds his way up from the bottom of the depth chart and is starting by mid-season, I'm sure most fans would embrace him with open arms.

America loves a comeback story, and nothing says "comeback" like a rich kid who gained notoriety through his dad's name being knocked down a couple of pegs, only to rise from the ashes with newfound perspective.

Hollywood is on line one for the rights to that story, so make it happen, Shedeur.