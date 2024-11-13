Browns Coach Kevin Stefanksi Responds To First-Round Tackle's 'Business Decision' To Sit

Published|Updated

Missing a contest while healthy and calling it a "business decision" is the last thing an NFL head coach wants to hear from a player.

Usually, a business decision means someone is healthy enough to play but is taking precautions by not engaging at all.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns is not happy with the referees during his team's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns is not happy with the referees during his team's game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Over in Cleveland, Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills made a "business decision" and opted not to play on Oct. 27 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Though healthy, Wills admitted to not playing against Baltimore and was benched for the following contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 3.

"I mean, I decided myself that, I made a business decision not to play after the Bengals game going into that Ravens game because I was injured," Wills previously told the media. "And then the next week is when I received the news."

OutKick's Anthony Farris wrote about the delusional Browns player, expressing plenty of disappointment as a loyal Cleveland fan.

READ: Cleveland Browns Lineman Pulls Self From Lineup, Cites ‘Business Decision’

And do you know who else was not a fan of Jedrick's decision? Browns head coach Kevin Stefanksi.

"I talked to Jed; it was a poor choice of words," Stefanski said. "I know the connotation of 'business decision.' That's not how he meant it. He did not feel like he was near 100% to help us, but a poor choice of words and he understands that."

Stefanski was asked if Wills, a former first-rounder, was dealing with a setback.

CLEVELAND - Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns tries to help Deshaun Watson #4 up after a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

"I wouldn't categorize it as a 'setback,'" Stefanski said. "It hasn't recovered how quickly he would want it to and there's obviously times that you maybe tweak an injury or you feel it again, those types of things, but yeah, it's been a tough rehab for him."

Wills may argue that, as an impending free agent recovering from a nagging MCL tear, not playing specific contests was a good move ...

Tell that to guys like Nick Chubb, the Brown running back who fought like hell to get back on the football field after seriously injuring his leg last year.

Wills' "business decision" has snowballed into not seeing the field at all after getting pushed out of a starting tackle role.

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick - living in Southern California.

All about Jeopardy, sports, Thai food, Jiu-Jitsu, faith. I've watched every movie, ever. (@alejandroaveela, via X)