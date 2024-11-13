Browns Coach Kevin Stefanksi Responds To First-Round Tackle's 'Business Decision' To Sit

Missing a contest while healthy and calling it a "business decision" is the last thing an NFL head coach wants to hear from a player.

Usually, a business decision means someone is healthy enough to play but is taking precautions by not engaging at all.

Over in Cleveland, Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills made a "business decision" and opted not to play on Oct. 27 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Though healthy, Wills admitted to not playing against Baltimore and was benched for the following contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 3.

"I mean, I decided myself that, I made a business decision not to play after the Bengals game going into that Ravens game because I was injured," Wills previously told the media. "And then the next week is when I received the news."

OutKick's Anthony Farris wrote about the delusional Browns player, expressing plenty of disappointment as a loyal Cleveland fan.

And do you know who else was not a fan of Jedrick's decision? Browns head coach Kevin Stefanksi.

"I talked to Jed; it was a poor choice of words," Stefanski said. "I know the connotation of 'business decision.' That's not how he meant it. He did not feel like he was near 100% to help us, but a poor choice of words and he understands that."

Stefanski was asked if Wills, a former first-rounder, was dealing with a setback.

"I wouldn't categorize it as a 'setback,'" Stefanski said. "It hasn't recovered how quickly he would want it to and there's obviously times that you maybe tweak an injury or you feel it again, those types of things, but yeah, it's been a tough rehab for him."

Wills may argue that, as an impending free agent recovering from a nagging MCL tear, not playing specific contests was a good move ...

Tell that to guys like Nick Chubb, the Brown running back who fought like hell to get back on the football field after seriously injuring his leg last year.

Wills' "business decision" has snowballed into not seeing the field at all after getting pushed out of a starting tackle role.