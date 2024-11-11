Cleveland Browns Lineman Pulls Self From Lineup, Cites ‘Business Decision’

The Cleveland Browns are so bad, their players are voluntarily pulling themselves from games.

Case in point, former first round pick-turned-bust, Jedrick Wills Jr., who had been the team’s starting left tackle for most of the last five years. Wills admitted to pulling himself from the lineup on October 27 when the Browns hosted division rival Baltimore.

After aggravating a previous knee injury against Cincinnati the week prior to Cleveland's tilt with the Ravens, Wills took it upon himself to ride the pine.

"I mean, I decided myself. I made a business decision not to play after the Bengals game going into that Ravens game because I was injured," Wills told reporters Monday.

As someone who's had the misfortune of watching the Browns unsuccessfully attempt to play professional football week after week, I understand Wills' hesitation to join Northeast Ohio's orange-helmeted traveling circus. But, I'm not being paid more than $14 million this year to serve as a weekly turnstile the way Wills is.

Cleveland selected Wills with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was pegged to be the heir apparent to Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas, who retired after the 2017 season, leaving Cleveland's line with a gaping hole on the quarterback's blindside. (They could use a quarterback too, but that's neither here nor there). After a strong rookie season, Wills Jr. has steadily regressed. The 25-year-old former Alabama tackle plays with the kind of enthusiasm rivaled by that of Pooh's pal Eeyore. He's penalized nearly as frequently as Diddy, and he's seemingly on the shelf more often than the McFlurry machine.

Browns' Jed Wills Finds Permanent Spot On Bench

Because of his unwillingness to take the field against Baltimore, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made the decision to place the bust on the bench. Wills was relegated to backup duty when Cleveland lost to the Chargers on November 3 (the Browns had a bye Sunday). The move came as a surprise to Wills, who clearly didn't realize the consequences of his "business decision."

"It was pretty shocking," Wills said of learning he was being demoted. "I think upset isn't a good word to use (to describe his feelings on being benched). I would say it's more frustrating. But, I mean, it's not my decision. I can only do what I can do."

To recap, Wills would like to make the decision of when he will and will not play.

The fifth-year veteran's comments did nothing but stoke the flames from within Cleveland's yearly dumpster fire, angering many, including the above-mentioned Joe Thomas and former Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan.

Jed Wills will be a Free Agent following the season. As bad as the Browns have been - they could make the Washington Generals appear competitive - it would seem to be in Wills' best interest to put quality play on film in an effort to avoid a significant pay cut from a new team ahead of next season. Just don't expect him to do so if he's not feeling 100%.

"If I'm healthy enough to play, I'll play," Wills insisted. "If I'm not healthy enough to play, then I won't play."

Come March, when Free Agency opens, the Cleveland Browns and other tackle-needy teams will have some business decisions of their own to make.

