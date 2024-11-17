Brotherly Shove 2.0: Denver Broncos Use 5 Guys to Push Javonte Williams Into End Zone

We’ve all seen the Philadelphia Eagles run the " Brotherly Shove ;" that ethically-questionable, consistently effective play where it seems like they get literally everyone on the team to shove quarterback Jalen Hurts forward.

If you’re an Eagles fan, you love it. If you’re anyone else (and especially an opposing d-lineman) this play is wildly frustrating. Should the NFL ban it? No. Is it still almost impossible to stop and therefore the bane of the existence of 31 defenses? Yes.

Anyway, the Denver Broncos saw this and thought, "What if we did it in a way that didn’t endanger the knee caps of opposing players but was still just as effective?" ?They put that into practice against the Atlanta Falcons today.

In the second quarter, running back Javonte Williams took a handoff at the 14-yard line and ran it all the way to the 5 before getting hit by a Falcons defensive back. Williams was able to stall by continuing to churn his legs. In doing so, he allowed half of his teammates on the field to catch up to him and keep him moving forward - all the way to the end zone.

Teamwork makes the dream work, am I right?

Seriously though, that’s a highlight that you run on repeat at the team facility for the next week. Five guys chipping in to get a touchdown on a play that looked doom? That was a phenomenal combination of awareness, brute strength, and determination. Williams should buy everyone involved in that touchdown a really nice Christmas gift.

Denver would end up mauling the Falcons, 38-6.