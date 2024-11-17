Chicago Bears Were A FG Away From Beating The Packers For The First Time In 6 Years. Green Bay Blocked It

If you’re a sports fan, you know all about rivalries. As a Boston sports fan, I certainly do: Red Sox-Yankees, Celtics-Lakers, Bruins-Canadiens. (Jeez, Boston has a ton of hated enemies. Is it because we’re that good, or are we just spiteful jerks that love picking fights?)

One of the biggest in the NFL is the one between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. This rivalry doesn’t just go back a few decades, it goes back over a century. These two teams have been playing since 1921 (before the Great Depression or World War II) and have squared off over 200 times. The hatred between these teams is deep, storied, and very old.

For the past six years though, it's been all Green Bay. Heading into today’s game, the Pack had won 10 straight games. However, it looked like all that would change today when Chicago drove into field goal range as time was expiring.

Down 20-19 with three seconds left, the Bears drove the ball into Packers territory to set up Cairo Santos with a 46-yard attempt. For a guy like Santos (who has been money this season), this seemed pretty straightforward.

But the unthinkable happened: Green Bay broke through the Bears’ blocking and blocked the field goal.

Relief for Green Bay, anguish for Chicago. For the 11th consecutive time against their division foe, and 12th time out of the past 50 meetings going back to 2000, the Pack escaped with a win.

This week’s game felt especially sour for Chicago given all that has transpired in recent years, and it will only intensify the hatred the Bears and their fans have for the Packers. This head-to-head matchup, while historic, continues to be rather one-sided this century.

The rivalry will continue in Week 18 when Chicago travels to Lambeau Field. But until then, the losing streak - and the Bears’ misery - continues.