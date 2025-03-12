Brooks Koepka Refuses To Pledge Future Allegiance To LIV Golf: 'Don't Know Where I'm Going'

When it comes to LIV Golf players who may be looking to return to the PGA Tour, Brooks Koepka is always among the first names mentioned. That conversation has been brought to the forefront yet again in recent weeks, but according to the man himself, he doesn't even know what his future holds.

Koepka joined the Saudi-backed circuit three years ago on a deal worth a reported $100 million. It has long been assumed that the big-name LIV players, Koepka included, signed four-year deals. If that is the case, then those contracts are set to expire soon, leaving the golf world asking the same question it's been asking for years now: what's next?

During a recent radio appearance, Fred Couples claimed Koepka "really wants to come back and play the [PGA] Tour." This led Phil Mickelson to call Couples a "jerk," but the story hasn't gone away, and Koepka was asked about his future ahead of this week's LIV event in Singapore.

This was a grade-A opportunity for Koepka to commit to a future with LIV, yet that is not the approach he took.

Yeah, everybody seems to have their own opinion and no one asks me.

"I talked to Fred quite a bit, but we don’t go too much into detail about what’s going on. Like I’ve said before, I’m not in those rooms. I’ve got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we’ll see what happens," Koepka explained.

"I don’t know where I’m going, so I don’t know how everybody else does. Right now I’m just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the majors, how does this team win, and then we’ll figure out next year and how to play better again.

It’s the same thing. It’s just a revolving cycle. "I’ve got nothing. Everybody else seems to know more than I do."

While it could be reading between the lines a bit too closely, Koepka's uncertainty about his future could reflect the uncertainty of LIV Golf as a whole.

The fact of the matter is that nobody, maybe not even PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan or Saudi PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, has any idea what the future holds. And when we say future, we mean beyond the year 2025.

Koepka will tee it up in the Masters in April, along with plenty of other LIV players, and they'll all be asked a similar question about what the future holds.