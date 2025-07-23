Brock Purdy Signs Someone's Dog Carrier And I'm Incredibly Confused

That couldn't have been the plan... could it?

NFL training camps are here, and it's the latest sign that the sweet, sweet return of football is right around the corner.

Nature is healing.

The San Francisco 49ers are back together to begin preparations for the upcoming season, and as you'd expect, fans were all excited to press the flesh and get some autographs from their favorite players, including quarterback Brock Purdy, who signed a new five-year, $265 million extension over the offseason.

So, what were they looking to get signed?

Footballs?

Cards?

Helmets?

Perhaps even the occasional pair of boobs?

Nope, nope, nope, and at least to my knowledge, nope.

At least one person decided that the best thing to get Brock Purdy to sign was their dog, or more specifically, their dog carrier, with the dog — a chihuahua — inside.

I… I have so many questions.

First of all, if you're going to spend a day sitting outside at NFL training camp, who is saying, "Hang on, let me bring my dog?"

So you're carrying around a dog all day, then they saw Brock Purdy dishing out John Hancock's and decided to get in line.

And we've all been in this situation. You have a chance for an autograph, but you don't have anything to get signed. That's when you look for any scrap of paper you can find, or, if you have to, you get your forearm signed or something.

But this person thought, "I know! The dog carrier!"

Because I refuse to believe that they showed up at training camp that day intending to get their dog carrier signed by Brock Purdy, as opposed to it being some spur-of-the-moment thing.

But maybe I'm wrong, and that dog carrier is about to hit eBay and rake in some serious dough, in which case I will eat a big heaping plate of crow.