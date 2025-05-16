Brock Purdy Going From Mr. Irrelevant To A $265 Million Man Is The Story Of What Is Possible In America

Where else can a man go from being irrelevant to a millionaire? Well, Brock Purdy just did it by agreeing to $265 million contract that makes him one of the NFL's grandest success stories after being the last player selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Money Bags.

The Purdy story is the story that has been repeated in America time and time again: A guy starts at the bottom, as the last pick of a draft typically does, and works his way up.

He works. And works.

And pretty soon, despite setbacks, and Purdy has had a few, and despite doubters, as Purdy has even now, the underdog story culminates in something amazing that is punctuated by success.

Sound sappy?

Maybe.

But it happens in the good ole USA more often than the haters acknowledge.

It has happened to Purdy, whose signing bonus from the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 was all of $77,012.

Record Contract For 49ers

Purdy's contract from the 49ers is the richest the club has ever given. Purdy will sign a five-year deal that will pay him $181 million in total guarantees – again, a club record.

And his $53 million per year, including $55 million per year the first three years of the deal, puts him among the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks.

This is what happens when a virtual unknown gets thrust into the starting lineup late in his rookie season – as Purdy was – and goes 5-0 in the regular season in games he starts and takes his team to the NFC championship game.

This is what happens when a dude does things the right way to the extent that his team truly believes in him when no one else does.

This is what happens when a quarterback overcomes a serious injury the final game of his rookie year, but overcomes that in time to not only play the following season but lead his team to the Super Bowl.

Purdy Overcame Injury And Brady Flirtation

All this while surviving the possibility, his team goes out and tries to sign Tom Brady.

Yes, the 49ers tried to lure Brady out of retirement to replace Purdy after his rookie year while he was nursing the UCL injury.

Purdy has not led the 49ers to a Super Bowl championship. I mean, he got them pretty close, forcing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs into overtime.

And the team struggled big time last season and Purdy's stats reflected that.

But the 49ers have been unflinching in their message about Purdy: They believe in him.

49ers Love Brock Purdy

"Brock wants to be with us," general manager John Lynch said at the NFL annual meeting. "We want Brock to be with us. When that's the case, these things typically get done ... There's motivation on both sides, and that's always a good thing."

And now that contract screams that from the top of Lombard Street.

This is an awesome rise from relative obscurity to grand heights, folks.

Just before Purdy started that Super Bowl against Kansas City in February of 2024, he had made less in salary than 22 college quarterbacks.

Not anymore.

Not Mr. Irrelevant anymore.

This is a great story that speaks to what is possible in America. It's so good.