Brittney Griner Kicked Out For Reckless Ref Bump In WNBA Meltdown

Griner goes off on ref, goes berserk.

Brittney Griner got a bit ‘pushy’ with an official on Wednesday night, leading to her ejection. Griner, playing for the Atlanta Dream, flared up in the third quarter of the Dream's face-off with the Dallas Wings. The 12-year WNBA veteran was called for a foul while fighting for a rebound with the Dallas Wings' Haley Jones.

Griner had a strong reaction to the call and uttered some words at referee Angelica Suffren, which earned the 6-foot-9 center a technical foul.

Walking toward the official, Griner angrily argued and went as far as physically bumping the official, causing the ref to slightly stumble.

The push warranted a second technical foul for Griner and an ejection. Griner left with four points and four rebounds.

Griner also seemed to take issue with the officials' ‘no calls’ in the first half, which put her at a boiling point by the time she received the foul on Haley Jones.

Already seen as a firecracker, Griner added fuel to the discourse surrounding her after acting up in her game against Dallas.

Griner's issue with officiating could also be seen as part of the growing demands for the WNBA to improve officiating in a rough year for that department of the league. Those around Fever star Caitlin Clark have faulted the physical play and ‘no calls’ against Clark as factors contributing to her recent right groin injury.

As for Griner, the 10-time WNBA All-Star has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

In February 2022, news broke that Griner had been detained in Russia while playing overseas for carrying drugs at an airport. She was held in a penal colony and was released in a lopsided prisoner swap in December 2022 for a Russian arms dealer.

This season, Griner has faced criticism after mouthing expletives at Caitlin Clark, potentially mocking Clark's race, and later told OutKick's Dan Zaksheske that she didn't remember the quip caught on video.

Griner and the Dream expect some punishment handed down from the WNBA for brushing up with the ref.

The action from WNBA games has been on a heater this week as the ladies are now going berserk in their ‘clap-backs’ against the refs.

