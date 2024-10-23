ESPN's Brian Windhorst Has Life-Altering Revelation, Says Lakers Are Playing Bronny James To Keep LeBron Happy

ESPN doesn't just pay NBA insider Brian Windhorst the big bucks to have him pop on various shows across the network and talk x's and o's and games around the league. The network pays him to collect and share inside intel about the biggest stories in the NBA, and more often than not, those involve LeBron James.

LeBron headlined the NBA's opening night on Tuesday as he shared the floor with his son, Bronny James, during the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bronny's three minutes of action against Minnesota was nothing but a gimmick to create headlines, and it certainly checked that box as many in the media lost their minds over the father-son duo checking into the game together.

Everyone with a pulse understands that the only reason Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers is because his father is a Los Angeles Laker. The only reason Bronny will see the floor this season is because of his father.

Again, everyone understands this, but this didn't stop Windhorst from jumping on Wednesday's edition of ‘First Take’ and explaining it to viewers as if this was some sort of new take.

"What the Lakers are doing here is trying to get the most out of LeBron," Windhorst said. "This is an investment, not just in history, it’s an investment in engaging and energizing your franchise player at age 39. And I think it’s working. LeBron is completely engaged and energized. And I think JJ Redick is making a very smart move totally leaning into this. Totally embracing this. Setting this up and making it happen."

So, according to Windhorst, the Lakers not only drafted Bronny, but added Bronny to their official roster, and then played him in the season opener to make LeBron happy and motivated?

Big if true.

It's also worth noting that Windhorst already declared this experiment as "working" when James and the Lakers have played exactly one (1) game this season.