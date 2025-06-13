Brewers Pitcher's Desire To Start Forced Him To Join The White Sox

They say be careful what you wish for, and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Civale experienced the worst possible example of that in a baseball context.

Civale was a starter for the Brew Crew until Wednesday , when Milwaukee decided they were going to make him a bullpen arm instead. Not ideal for Civale, but considering that he was 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA in five games this season, he’s lucky that they decided to keep him.

But that move didn’t sit well with the 30-year-old, and he and his agent started talking to Milwaukee about getting traded.

"We're exploring the options to give me the chance to do what I do best, and that's to go out there and start," Civale said on Thursday.

That seems like a pretty quick transition from "I don’t like this change" to "Get me out of here." Most guys would wait to see how the transition goes before going to that extent, but Civale apparently knows what he wants.

However, his decision to look for greener pastures landed him in one of the least desirable locations possible: Chicago.

No, not the Cubs, but the White Sox.

They are the worst team in the American League and only the Rockies are playing worse in MLB. While they’ve done slightly better since homegrown fan Pope Leo XIV entered The Vatican, they aren’t going to be serious contenders any time in the near future.

Civale had the choice between gutting it out in the bullpen of a playoff contender, or being a starting pitcher for the White Sux. Apparently, he likes being a starter so much that he’s willing to go to baseball purgatory to do it.

Strange set of priorities if you ask me.