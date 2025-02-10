Brewers Will Honor Legendary Broadcaster Bob Uecker With Jersey Patch For 2025 Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will wear a jersey patch during the 2025 season in honor of longtime broadcaster Bob Uecker, who died last month.

The patch, which the team unveiled on Monday morning, features Uecker’s signature over a gold-and-navy plaid print to honor the sports coats he sometimes wore. It'll be placed on the players' left sleeve.

Uecker is a legend in the baseball world, but was an especially beloved figure in Wisconsin.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Uecker signed a professional baseball contract with his hometown Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and made his Major League debut in 1962. He played six MLB seasons as a backup catcher and won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964.

But Uecker is best known as the Brewers' lovable play-by-play announcer, a role he filled for a remarkable 54 seasons. Uecker's charisma transcended the sport, as he also made his mark as an entertainer, appearing in films and TV shows — including starring roles in the movie Major League and the long-running television series Mr. Belvedere.

Uecker was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame with its Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting in 2003.

Nicknamed "Mr. Baseball," Uecker died on Jan. 16 at the age of 90 after a battle with small cell lung cancer.

"We miss Bob every day, and all the more as we approach our first season without him at our side," Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said. "Ueck was a great friend to all of us. He was a fixture at the ballpark and in our lives. We cannot fill the hole that his absence has created, but the jersey patch will be a way to honor his memory whenever we take the field."

The team will debut Uecker's patch during Spring Training on Feb. 22, when the Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds.