Breakdancers Are Suffering A 'Headspin Hole' From Spinning On Their Heads Too Much

It has been quite a year for the sport of break dancing-- I'm sorry breaking.

The sport made its debut at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and took the world by storm, thanks in large part to the, uh, interesting performance of one B-Girl RayGun.

Now, there is an injury specific to breakdancers that is popping up in medical journals.

Like I said, it's the biggest year in breakdancing since some dude said, "Hey, watch me flop around on this piece of cardboard."

According to Live Science, doctors have recently been looking into a case involving a man who developed what was described as a "breakdancing bulge" on top of his head after practicing spinning on his head a bunch of times.

It got to the point where the bump on this dude's head got a little tender when he tried to touch — and I'm assuming it hurt like hell when he tried to spin on it too — and it also came with some hair loss in the area. So, doctors were forced to remove the affected area.

It turns out that bumps like this are a thing that happens to breakdancers, and they have the menacing-sounding nickname "headspin hole," but is sometimes called "breakdancer overuse syndrome."

"Despite 'headspin hole' being known within the breakdancing community, it is scarcely documented in the medical literature," the doctors noted in a paper published in the journal BMJ Case Reports. They also went on to say that surgical intervention seemed to work.

I mean, how about we have that guy do some headspins and see how he feels after?

Not that I needed any more reasons to not throw on some baggy jeans and start spinning on my head like a top, but I'll add "headspin hole" to the laundry list of reasons.