Break Dancer Raygun is ranked No. 1 In The World… No, Seriously

We've spent a lot of time talking about one of the worst athletes at this year's Summer Olympics in Paris instead of talking about the best, but we've got to go back to the saga of Australian B-Girl Raygun because there's been another strange twist.

Despite her performance being almost universally panned even by those of us who don't know a thing about breaking dancing, Raygun — whose real name outside of the breaking arena is Rachel Gunn — is getting the last laugh thanks to the latest world rankings which put her in the No. 1 spot in the entire world.

No. For Real.

The World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) dropped their latest rankings and despite not registering a single point at the Olympics, B-Girl Raygun is considered the best in the world right now.

As for the three breakers who took medals in Paris? They're not even on the list.

According to news.com.au., no points were awarded at the Olympics. However, by winning the WDSF Oceania Championship — the same competition she won to punch her ticket to Paris — Raygun earned herself a whopping 1,000 points, which put her in the No. 1 spot.

Now, far be it from me — a man who thought the breaking competition would involve dancers hitting the stage with their own slab of break-dancin' cardboard tucked under their arms like you see on the streets, yo — to tell the WDSF how to do their job, but I think their ranking system might need some adjusting.

If your sport gets on the Olympic bill — the biggest stage in all of sports — maybe throw some points in the world rankings to those who win.

I mean, your credibility takes a bit of whack after the only breaking competition most people have ever seen gives us a routine from a dancer that looked like something an incredibly bored toddler would do, and weeks later, you go, "She's the best in the world!"

Nonetheless, congrats to Raygun, because she continues to be one of the most bizarre stories in sports. How she got to the Olympics or topped the rankings is beyond me, but maybe those questions will be answered when the inevitable Raygun biopic (Phoebe Waller-Bridge from that show Fleabag should play her, but we all know they'll just slap a brunette wig on Margot Robbie, which is still fine) and Netflix documentary are released.