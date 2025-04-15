Braves Broadcast Team Puts On Clinic For How To Get Score A Woman’s Phone Number

We all like watching baseball, but let's be honest: there is a lot of downtime that broadcast teams need to figure out how to fill.

This is one of my favorite things. There's nothing better than having a lull in the game filled by John Kruk critiquing the ketchup application of a fan's hot dog between pitches.

Well, the Atlanta Braves broadcasters gave us a prime example of how to make this downtime entertaining and put on a world-class display of wingmanship at the same time.

The Braves were in Toronto on Monday night. Wiley Ballard was exploring Rogers Centre and stopped to chat with two women who were taking in the ball game.

After a little small talk about the game, magic happened.

Good lord, that was smoother than a freshly cracked jar of JIF creamy…

That was stellar wingmanship on display. I don't know any guy who hasn't been on either side of the "Hey, my friends wanted me to come over here and get your number…" equation.

Of course, that ruffled feathers with some of the "Big J" journos, who thought it was unprofessional or a form of harassment, but that was, to me, just one kick ass improv comedy exercise.

Ballard joked that he'd spend the rest of the game up there chatting to those women, then the guys in the booth applied the golden rule of improv — "Yes, and…" — and told him he had a few innings left to get the digits.

So, Ballard — like a pro — whipped out his phone for the good of the bit.

Take it from me, a guy who bombed out of a college improv comedy class (it's a long story). That was textbook.

Unprofessional? His job is to make telecasts entertaining. That was very professional, especially in an age of media where everyone's goal — for better or worse — is to get some viral heat.

In that case, mission accomplished.