Phillies Broadcaster John Kruk Was Not Impressed By A Fans' Ketchup Job On Their Hot Dog

Baseball season is back, and I've been enjoying just as much as a great many of you, but I've been almost as excited about the return of the filler material that broadcasts look for when there's a little downtime.

And look, we all love baseball, but there's quite a bit of downtime.

When the Philadelphia Phillies were on the road in Washington on Saturday for the second game of a season-opening series with the Nationals, the NBC Sports Philadelphia camera needed something to look at, and settled on someone walking two hot dogs back to their seat.

This was one tight shot on those wieners, and long-time Phillies broadcaster John Kruk was not impressed by what he saw.

"What is that?" Kruk asked

"It's a hot dog with ketchup, just squiggles on it," play-by-play man Tom McCarthey answered, I'm assuming facetiously, because we should all assume John Kruk knows a hot dog when he sees one.

Well, Kruk had something to say about those ketchup-glazed glizzies.

"Not good placement," he said.

I'm going to have to agree with Krukkie here. That is some awful dog dressing, and that's not just because it's a ketchup slathering. I'm not a ketchup-on-hot-dogs guy, but I'm also not the kind of guy to treat you like a war criminal for squirting a little Heinz on your dog.

But we need to be fair to the fan.

Some of the ugliest dogs of my illustrious career have been dressed in stadiums. They really don't make it easy on you. You have to use packets, or one of those big pumps, or sometimes they may even have one of those really awkward-to-use jobs where you have to squeeze the condiment out of a rubber nozzle like you're milking a cow.

None of those lend for crafting a classy frank.

You need the control that comes with a nozzle on a bottle. You just need the right tool for the job.

So, not a pretty dog job, but hey, sometimes that's as good as you're going to be able to do when you're trying to open a condiment packet with your teeth while holding a beer and a plate of nachos and balancing the hot dog on your knee.