Brandon Jacobs’ Son Might Be Bigfoot, Makes Ex-NFL Running Back Look Tiny

Brayden Jacobs was one of the top offensive line recruits in the country.

Former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs is no small man. A veteran of nine NFL seasons, Jacobs was listed at 6'4 and more than 260 pounds during his playing days. His son, Brayden Jacobs, is somehow even bigger.

The younger Jacobs is a Bigfoot-like 6'7 and 320ish pounds. Son makes pops look tiny, which isn't the easiest thing to accomplish.

On Friday, Brandon posted photo evidence of his kin's massive size.

What in the world are the Jacobs males feasting on? I surmise a trip to Chipotle includes the left side of the menu and double meat. They just don't grow 'em like this in most places.

Not surprisingly, the younger Jacobs is falling in his football-playing father's footsteps. Brayden is a four-star offensive tackle prospect who graduated this week from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Ga. He's been committed to playing for Clemson at the next level since January of '24. Brayden Jacobs chose the Tigers over just about every other big-name program in the country.

Per Rivals, his list of scholarship offers included, among others: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Texas and Penn State.

So ahh yeah, the big dude can play.

The 18-year-old is considered the 19th-best offensive tackle prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports, and among the top 200 recruits overall.

"Clemson is different. It's special. It's about brotherhood and family, and it has the most family feel that I've ever had," Jacobs told TigerNet in January of '24. …I wanted go there because it just felt right."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was obviously thrilled to land the massive offensive tackle, even if that means the Tigers may soon have to invest in taller doorways, bigger beds and a significantly larger team meal budget. "Sweetest kid on the planet," said Swinney of Jacobs, per The Post and Courier. "Mean on the football field."

Sounds like this kid's big time.

Literally.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com