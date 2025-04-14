Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee On Donald Trump's Golf Game: 'He Absolutely Drives The Eyes Out Of It'

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee had the recent privilege of playing a round of golf with Donald Trump and came away highly impressed by the President's game.

Chamblee, a former winner on the PGA Tour, is among the game's most reputable voices, and one to never shy away from telling you exactly how he sees it. The President's golf swing would fall into that category, and based on Chamblee's recollection, Trump can move the ball.

Chamblee recently joined The Skip Bayless Show, and while the proposed LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger was a key topic of conversation, Bayless brought up Chamblee's outing with the President, which led him to talk up 47's game.

"President Trump smokes it, hits it on a line," Chamblee began before comparing Trump's swing to the swing of Bruce Lietze, a 13-time PGA Tour winner.

"He absolutely drives the eyes out of it. He's not the best chipper, not the best putter, but drives the eyes out of it and hits a lot of great iron shots and loves, absolutely loves golf.

"I brought a friend of mine along, and the President couldn't have been more engaging to everybody in the group. Our wives were there, asking everybody questions. He could speak in great detail about names, and shots, and golf. And one minute he's showing me his granddaughter's swing and one minute he's showing me Sam Snead's swing on his phone, asking me, ‘What do you think my granddaughter needs to do?’ It was a very interesting day.

"And I say this to the people who say, ‘I can’t believe you'd play with President Trump': Listen, that's the President of the United States. I'd play with Biden, Obama, Bill Clinton, are you kidding me? Why would we not get to know the most fascinating politicians of our time?"

Chamblee spoke in February about a round of golf he played with the President, presumably the same round he described to Bayless last week, and admitted that Trump changed his outlook on the ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.