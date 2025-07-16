Bradley Beal Leaves Phoenix, Sparking Debate Between Suns Announcer and Bill Simmons

Bradley Beal's two-year stay in Phoenix as the third wheel in the Suns' Big 3 was a disaster that ended on Wednesday with Phoenix buying out Beal's contract.

Getting paid over $50 million per season to not lead, Beal turned into an expensive headache for the Suns with his infrequent availability and clunky fit into an offense previously led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Now, Beal's a free man, though he's expected to soon join the Los Angeles Clippers, who also hold an open slot for a third All-Star to play behind Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Some may say Beal left Phoenix, frustratingly, to land in a similar situation, and they're mostly right.

Joining the head-scratching NBA fans reacting to Beal's departure from Phoenix was The Ringer's Bill Simmons, who questioned Beal's intent to move from one bad situation to a very similar one.

Beal has made his disagreements with the Suns over his reduced role quite apparent, though now it doesn't seem like a bigger role was the issue.

Simmons made this point on his X account:

"So things went south with Beal in Phoenix because he resented being a role player/supporting guy to KD/Book and not having the ball enough… but now he’s happy being a role player/supporting guy to Harden/Kawhi and not having the ball enough? Sorry just trying to keep up."

Simmons' take on Beal's departure eventually caught the attention of longtime Suns color commentator Eddie Johnson, who defended Beal on X after Simmons' reaction.

Johnson responded: "Where did you get that from? Beal was amazing last year, he just had bad luck with injuries Bill. He was extremely supportive while on bench and was extremely unselfish on the floor. Rip the big 3 for not working out but I saw zero negativity amongst the 3 guys on or off floor!"

Simmons replied, "Eddie I think your account got hacked," which only lit a fire under Johnson.

Johnson said, "No, I think you live in LA and I reside in Phoenix and actually travel with the team. Did he have to adjust to his role yes. I can actually speak to that better than most. I dealt with it, but he tried to blend in with total professionalism and was a good teammate from what I saw!"

As much as Johnson's playing for the home team in his defense, Beal's gripes over his role in Phoenix and flaunting of his no-trade clause began to seriously strain his connection to the team.

During his final season with the Suns, Beal reportedly butted heads with former Phoenix coach Mike Budenholzer after the championship-winning coach suggested that the $50 million-per-year star play more like Jrue Holiday, a former player under Bud who was a complementary piece.

Only time will tell if Beal truly left Phoenix for all the right or wrong reasons, though playing for the little-brother LA team doesn't seem like a promising pivot.

Sorry Eddie, but this round goes to BS.

