Everyone Claiming To 'Boycott' Super Bowl LIX Will Inevitably Watch Every Snap Between Chiefs And Eagles

For the second time in three years, the Super Bowl will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, and while it's understandable for some NFL fans to want to see different teams in the big game, those claiming they're going to ‘boycott’ Super Bowl LIX are just lying to themselves.

The Eagles and Chiefs undoubtedly come with baggage, and may very well be the two teams easiest to root against in the entire NFL, but at the same time, they're the two best teams in the league.

When it comes to the Eagles, you have a head coach in Nick Sirianni who comes across more as an actor hired to play the Eagles' head coach in a low-budget TV movie than the actual head coach of the football team. Add him into the mix of the loudest and rowdiest group of sports fans in North America and you have the perfect recipe for an ‘us against the world’ scenario, which the Eagles and their fans strive for.

As for the hatred for the Chiefs, some of it stems from Mr. Pfizer Travis Kelce and the league reminding us every 13 seconds that he's dating Taylor Swift. Another slice of the hatred pie comes from the pure greatness of Patrick Mahomes and the world growing tired of him constantly winning. Another sliver is reserved for his brother, Jackson Mahomes, and his TikToks and disturbing past, while another set of NFL fans are subscribed to the idea that the league is scripted in favor of the Chiefs.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

All of these storylines, conspiracies, and opinions are key factors as to why many around the United States are full-blown addicted to the NFL. Nobody is going to quit cold turkey, and they're certainly not going to when Mahomes and the Chiefs are going for three in a row against an Eagles team that has won 15 of its last 16 games.

Here are a few examples of folks who claim they won't be watching Super Bowl LIX, but absolutely will be, who jumped on the #boycottsuperbowl trend on X.

I'll be watching the Super Bowl and you will too.

I will admit that this could be a historically stale lead-up into the big game given we're all so familiar with both teams. That could be a blessing in disguise if you're the NFL, however, as fewer eyeballs on the lead-up coverage to the game could mean more on the actual game itself.

We also can't forget that the 2023 Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs was an all-timer with Kansas City hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after a 38-35 win. Kansas City's 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in last year's Super Bowl wasn't too shabby either.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Saquon Barkley in a Super Bowl featuring teams with a combined record of 34-5 is what dreams are made of. Some may be sick of the characters in the dream, but it's a dream nonetheless.