Jackson Mahomes Infuriates America With Latest TikTok Message

Our national nightmare of Jackson Mahomes going to the Super Bowl not only continued last night, but now the insufferable prick is rubbing it in our faces.

Over on TikTok, this 24-year-old coattail-riding loser piped up and caused America to lose its mind. "Super Bowl hates to see us coming!" he captioned the video of him biting his tongue and hanging out of his brother's suite window as the Chiefs celebrated on the field.

Shame on the Buffalo Bills for allowing this to happen.

"Lord please guide Saquon and Jalen," a TikTok user named Ginger replied.

Amen.

Us?

Did you know that Jackson Mahomes has spent 29% of his life attending AFC Championship games? 29 PERCENT. With Sunday's result, he'll now have spent 20.8% of his lifetime attending the Super Bowl.

"Wdym US? You had no contribution to the Super Bowl lil bro," a fan noted.

As for the tongue thing this insufferable prick keeps doing, trust me, America is watching.

"Y’all… one day he is gonna accidentally bite that tongue off," B responded on Mahomes' video.

You get the idea. Fans are pissed that he's not only back on TikTok acting like he's a factor in the Chiefs dynasty, but rubbing it in their faces.

