Booger McFarland's Favorite Bowl Game Memory? Blowing $1K At A Strip Club

Chicken wings and strippers will take you far in life, kids!

If you are a frequent reader of my stuff, you know how I feel about bowl games.

They're simply magical, but they're losing their importance by the day.

Luckily for us, the Pop Tarts Bowl gave us more entertainment than we even deserved as spoiled and cynical college football fans.

The game was good. The festivities were even better.

Lost in all the madness, however, was a throwaway line from ESPN's Booger McFarland during the halftime show on the broadcast.

As they were getting ready to throw to a break, host Kevin Negandhi teed Booger up with a question about his favorite bowl game memory.

This could have gone any number of ways, most of which probably would've been hackneyed and safe for television.

Something along the lines of "getting to have one last hurrah with my brothers" sounds like something 99% of former players who went on to be analysts would say.

Not Booger.

Wow! Those must have been some pretty awesome wings, right?

Wait a minute. Lemon pepper wings? Atlanta? Lou Williams?

If you're chronically online, an NBA fan, or you're from the Atlanta Metro area, Mr. McFarland gave you enough of a hint to be able to pick up what he's putting down.

Yes, Booger is referring to none other than the famous Magic City strip club in Atlanta, Georgia, where former NBA player, Lou Williams, used to frequent and order their (apparently delicious) lemon pepper chicken wings.

Props to Negandhi, too, for not missing a beat during the whole exchange.

The fine folks on X were able to decipher Booger's code pretty quickly and couldn't believe what they had just heard.

Honestly, I've always been a big fan of Booger's and I think he got a raw deal with The Booger Mobile, but this just cements his status as an absolute legend.

My guy was out here dropping a stack of his per diem on strippers and chicken wings, and guess what? It worked out pretty well for him.

It turns out McFarland was the 1996 Peach Bowl Defensive MVP!

How's that for a pregame meal!?

So remember, if you're a college athlete and your coach is on your ass about partying too much, just point out the fact that Booger McFarland once took home a Peach Bowl MVP award after making it rain at Magic City.

I'm sure he will change his tune after that.