Boise State Beats Utah State, Decision To Play SJSU, Blaire Fleming Looms At MWC Tournament

LAS VEGAS – The biggest storyline surrounding the Mountain West Conference volleyball tournament is San Jose State and transgender player Blaire Fleming.

But the second-seeded Spartans didn't have to take the court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, the first day of the tournament, because they "earned" a first-round bye – thanks in large part to six forfeit victories by teams protesting Fleming's inclusion on the SJSU roster.

Instead, their potential opponents – No. 3 Utah State and No. 6 Boise State, which both forfeited against SJSU in the regular season (Boise State forfeited twice) – were in action inside Cox Pavilion, on the campus of UNLV, to see which team would potentially face San Jose State in Friday's second semifinal.

The entire Spartans team, including Fleming and head coach Todd Kress, were in attendance to scout both squads, knowing they would likely face one of them in the semifinals (barring another forfeit).

In the end, the lowest-seeded team in the tournament – Boise State – defeated the third-seeded Aggies in four sets.

While it might seem like winning a first-round match was the hard part, the difficulties for the Broncos are just beginning.

As mentioned, Boise State forfeited against SJSU in the regular season. Not once, but twice.

While forfeiting two regular season games is one thing, forfeiting a conference tournament game – and ending the team's dream of reaching the NCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament – is an entirely different matter.

"No decision has been made [regarding Friday's match]," Boise State media relations director Doug Link said after the match. "I think we're playing, but at this point and time there's nothing more going on."

Initially, the media was told that head coach Shawn Garus would speak, but Link informed the gathered group that the coach would not talk about San Jose State or Friday's match in any capacity.

No one had any questions for Garus that did not relate to that topic, so the coach did not speak with the media.

Link also said that no players were going to speak because they wanted to "celebrate the victory."

Two players on the Boise State roster, senior Kiersten Van Kirk and freshman Katelyn Van Kirk (who are sisters), are among the 12 plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference. The lawsuit alleges that the conference violated the First Amendment and Title IX rights of the women who had competed with and against Blaire Fleming.

There was a chance that Fleming would be disqualified from the tournament, but a Biden-appointed federal judge in Colorado denied the plaintiffs' request for an injunction. The decision meant the Spartans kept their forfeit victories, and their No. 2 overall seed, and Fleming was eligible to compete.

If the Broncos elect to play on Friday, they will face San Jose State in the second of two semifinal matches on Friday. The winner will move on to the Mountain West Conference Championship match, one win away from an NCAA Tournament bid.

The first semifinal on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas will feature the top-seeded Colorado State Rams against the fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs.

The Aztecs advanced after beating Fresno State earlier on Wednesday.