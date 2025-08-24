Police Release Bodycam Footage Of FBI Confronting Caitlin Clark's Stalker: WATCH

Michael Lewis told FBI agents he was in "an imaginary relationship" with the Indiana Fever star.

Newly released body camera footage shows the moment FBI agents and Indianapolis police confronted Caitlin Clark’s stalker in a downtown hotel just days before his arrest.

Michael Lewis, a 55-year-old from Denton, Texas, had been harassing Clark online since mid-December, sending numerous sexually explicit and threatening messages. He then traveled to Indiana in early January, claiming he was just vacationing in Indianapolis (as one does).

In the bodycam video, which was recorded Jan. 8 and released this weekend, Lewis appears outside his hotel room as agents question him about his behavior. He downplays the situation, telling authorities that he was "just on vacation" and had "an imaginary relationship" with Clark.

"It’s just an imaginary relationship," Lewis says in the footage. "It doesn’t involve any threats. Just a play fun thing."

Despite repeated warnings to stop posting about Clark, Lewis continued. Four days later, on Jan. 12, he was arrested and charged with felony stalking and misdemeanor harassment.

Following his arrest, Lewis made multiple outbursts in court — yelling during hearings and interrupting the judge. He initially pleaded not guilty while simultaneously shouting, "guilty as charged."

In July, Lewis pleaded guilty to one felony count of stalking and one misdemeanor count of harassment. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and ordered to have no contact with Clark. He was also banned from attending Indiana Fever and Pacers games, using the internet or visiting venues like Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse.

"This resolution holds the defendant accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he caused and the disruption he created," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "He will now serve two and a half years in the Department of Corrections, allowing the victim to focus on what matters to her with peace of mind."

Clark has not commented publicly on the case.