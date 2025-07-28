Caitlin Clark Stalker Sentenced to Years in Prison for Harassing WNBA Star

Caitlin Clark's stalker is sent to the slammer.

A man who stalked WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark pleaded guilty to charges of harassment and stalking. As reported by OutKick, 55-year-old Michael Lewis from Denton, Texas, was arrested in January in Indianapolis for sending Clark numerous threatening and sexually explicit messages via social media.

Lewis received a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence and is prohibited from contacting Clark or attending Indiana Fever and Pacers games.

Lewis sent unsettling messages to Clark on social media, such as:

"Been driving around your house 3x a day ... But don't call the law just yet, the public is allowed to drive by gainbridge..aka Caitlin's Fieldhouse."

"I'm getting tickets. I'm sitting behind the bench."

"They said I was sending threatening texts..but the only thought on my mind was....CAITLIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNN."

After receiving the messages (and not responding), Clark contacted authorities to alert them of Lewis.

FBI officials traced Lewis to a hotel in downtown Indianapolis and arrested him.

Reports noted that the Texas native acted erratically during his sentencing Monday, yelling and claiming the world was ending. Lewis had previously pleaded not guilty while shouting, "guilty as charged," to the judge.

"This resolution holds the defendant accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he caused, and the disruption he created," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears (via WTHR Ch. 13).

"He will now serve two and a half years in the Department of Corrections, allowing the victim to focus on what matters to her with peace of mind."

