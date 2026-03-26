Blue Jays Stars Caught In Awkward Seat Mix-Up At Maple Leafs Game

It happens to everyone, but that doesn't make it any less awkward.

A couple of Toronto Blue Jays players had an awkward moment caught on camera after they were found to be sitting in the wrong seats for Wednesday night's Toronto Maple Leafs game.

The Blue Jays get their 2026 campaign underway on Friday against the Athletics, so before they begin the 162-game slog, outfielder George Springer and utility player Ernie Clement decided to catch some hockey.

They got settled into their seats — even throwing on some Leafs sweaters for the occasion — only for an usher to come down the steps and make them move because they were sitting in the wrong seats.

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It's awkward, it's a little uncomfortable, and it was all caught on TV cameras.

*Curb Your Enthusiasm music plays*

Why is this so uncomfortable? I've had this happen to me before, and I bet you have too.

You settle down with a beer and a snack in what you think is your seat, only for the usher to come down and make you move because you're in the wrong seats.

Then you get branded with the "Scarlet T" — which stands for "This idiot doesn't know how to read his ticket" — and take the walk of shame to your real seats, which is what Clement and Springer had to do.

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And, by the way, couldn't they have just let them have the better seats? I mean, yeah, someone else paid for those, but those guys almost won a World Series just a few months ago.

The Leafs haven't been that close to a championship in decades!

At least they got a good laugh out of this, and they got to witness a Maple Leafs win to boot!

The Leafs handed the New York Rangers their sixth straight loss by winning Wednesday night's game 4-3, thanks to netminder Joseph Woll's 40-save performance.

Which is impressive for Woll, but a bad look for the team when you remember it means they gave up 43 shots to a team that came in on a five-game skid…