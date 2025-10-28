Freddie Freeman Walks It Off After Marathon 18-Inning World Series Epic

If it was chaos you wanted, the Dodgers and Blue Jays delivered it for 18 innings.

Records were broken, and so were bedtimes.

Monday's World Series Game 3 between the Dodgers and Blue Jays stretched deep into the night, becoming the second-longest game in World Series history at 6 hours and 39 minutes.

Freddie Freeman ended the marathon with a solo home run in the bottom of the 18th inning, lifting Los Angeles to a 6-5 win. It trailed only the 2018 Game 3 between the Dodgers and Red Sox, which lasted 7 hours and 20 minutes.

With the series tied at 1-1 heading into the night, Los Angeles outlasted Toronto, the better team and maybe the better caffeinated.

The Dodgers clawed back from a 4-2 deficit and tied the game in the seventh at 5-5 before Freeman’s late blast sealed the victory and sent Dodger Stadium into delirium.

A total of 19 pitchers were used between the two teams, a World Series record that underscored the night’s endurance.

Sights from inside Dodger Stadium showed fans still hitting the concessions late into the night, though they also got a full game's worth of innings as the stadium made its last call in the seventh.

To survive that far into the game, hero reliever Will Klein pitched four scoreless innings, delivering a clutch performance.

Also taking the mound in Game 3 was Clayton Kershaw, who was thrust into a bases-loaded, two-out situation that had fans at Chavez Ravine on pins and needles. Kershaw survived the evening unscathed.

Before all the extra-inning madness, Shohei Ohtani’s two home runs helped Los Angeles catch up with Toronto. Ohtani was intentionally walked four times.

Ohtani reached base nine times, tying an MLB record and marking the most ever in a postseason, while going yard twice to keep LA's offense afloat. Baseball’s unicorn now prepares to start on the mound for the Dodgers in Game 4.

Madness mounted in the 18th inning as the broadcast showed Dodgers Game 2 starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto warming up in the bullpen to relieve Klein.

Yamamoto, ready two days after pitching a complete game, never got to throw a 19th inning.

That 2018 Dodgers-Red Sox marathon remains the longest game in World Series history. Monday’s contest now sits just behind it.

Not all the free baseball was a smashing sight, as the Dodgers and Blue Jays combined to set a World Series single-game record with 37 runners left on base.

The Dodgers take a 2-1 series lead after winning Game 3. Winners of the tiebreaker go on to win the series 70 percent of the time.

