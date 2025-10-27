The Dodgers World Series Menu Features One Famously Expensive Cut Of Steak

Payroll's gotta eat ... Dodger fans will be spending big in concessions.

Dodger Stadium — home of $80 playoff parking and $20 beer — is bringing a tomahawk steak to its World Series menu.

Sure, it’s an expensive cut of steak; how much more expensive could it be at baseball’s priciest stadium?

Monday’s Game 3 between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers flips to Chavez Ravine, where Games 3 through 5 will be played.

The cheapest seat at Dodger Stadium goes north of $800, according to StubHub, for Monday’s game, but the real bank buster beyond playoff parking fees will be concessions.

Rolling out new items for their championship series, the Dodgers introduced several new dishes to be featured during their homestand.

L.A. media members were invited to the stadium as early as 6 a.m. Monday to unveil the new items.

Per The Sporting Tribune's Arash Markazi, the Dodgers added Surf and Turf Nachos (available at Field Level Section 10), a Tomahawk Platter (Left Field Plaza-Grill), Cochinita Pibil Bone Marrow Tacos (Right Field Plaza) and a Pistachio Cream Sundae (Field Level 46).

All eyes immediately went to the Tomahawk Platter, which sparked curiosity about the price point, given that a simple taco platter at Chavez typically goes north of $40.

The platter’s chimichurri and fingerling potatoes are a nice touch, though for more than $150, not many would likely pay the price.

Dodger Stadium won’t be short of people trying to get online clout from attending the game, so there’ll be more than enough blockheads wanting to buy this "for the ’Gram."

"That Tomahawk Platter is probably more than a Game 3 ticket," one fan joked.

More postseason items will be available, including:

Torta Milanesa, Chicken Yakisoba Noodles, a 10-inch taco called The Big Crunch, the Mega BBQ Platter (sausage, smoked pork, more pork, spareribs, etc.), the Chick-e-churri Sandwich, Pork Belly Banh Mi, spicy rice cakes and BBQ Beef Sandwich.

As far as giving fans options, the Dodgers are doing a decent job for the Fall Classic this year.

It may not have the aura of 2024’s first World Series win for Shohei Ohtani and the new-look Dodgers — beating the Yankees of all teams — but there’s certainly more of a feeling in L.A. that Toronto could be the team to spoil their hopes for a repeat.

