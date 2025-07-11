Blake Griffin Says Kendrick Perkins Deleted His Twitter After He Dunked On Him

Imagine so buttery soft that you delete your Twitter (or these days, X account) after someone posterizes you with a dunk.

That's soft by even toady's NBA standards, but Blake Griffin talked about the time he got Kendrick Perkins to do exactly that during a recent podcast.

Griffin was a guest on the comedy podcast The Adam Friendland Show.

"What if a guy’s wife was there?" Friedland asked.

"She shouldn’t have been there," Griffin replied

"What if his mom just died or something?"

"Well, that’s sad, yeah, but I don’t feel bad for the dunk. I feel bad that he just lost the matriarch of his family."

"What if he cried, hypothetically? Friedland wondered. "Has someone ever cried?"

"I don’t know," Griffin said. "But Kendrick Perkins deleted his Twitter after I dunked on him. That’s like— I think that should be on my résumé."

Oh man, yes, it should.

Is there anything weaker than nuking your social media account when the going gets tough?

…maybe quitting in the middle of the Olympics?

It turns out that Griffin wasn't kidding, because back in 2012, per NBC Sports, Perkins really did shut down his Twitter account because there was "too much negativity," but even at the time, there were those who believed he got rid of his account after getting posterized by Griffin.

In Perkins' defense (I can't believe I just typed that), getting posterized like that is way worse if you're in the NBA. If Griffin did that to me — a very handsome writer who stands at nature's perfect height of 5-foot-10 — no one would think anything of it because they'd expect it.

When you're making millions and get dunked like that? Well, in that case, I can sort of understand the urge to delete social media accounts, change your name, and join the witness protection program.