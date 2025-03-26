Justin Thomas Loses It After Billy Horschel Calls Himself A Gazelle After TGL Finals In Hysterical Moment

There was no greater character during the inaugural season of TGL than Billy Horschel. He was the most electric, all-in player from day one until his Atlanta Drive GC team won the finals on Tuesday, and it carried over into the team's celebratory post-match press conference.

Atlanta's team of Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, and Horschel swept the final series over New York Golf Club with a 6-5 win on Monday and followed it up with a wildly entertaining 4-3 victory on Tuesday night.

Horschel stole the show late in the match by draining a lengthy, double-breaking putt to give Atlanta a 1-up lead with one hole to play. While the putt was impressive, his celebration caught everyone's attention as he threw his putter and hat to the ground and ran around the arena.

Given that the putt and the celebration was the moment of the evening, Horschel was asked about it after the match wrapped up, which led him to think back to last week's Valspar Championship, one specific shot, and also one specific animal.

"I think it was on Sunday. I hit a great bunker shot 30 yards away, and it was looking like I was going in I came out like a, you know, gazelle running down the hill," Horschel said, which immediately made Thomas lose it in laughter.

"A Gazelle? Where did that come from?" Thomas asked.

While the first season of TGL had plenty of mixed reviews and has room for some tweaks here and there, one thing the entire golf world can agree upon is that Billy Horschel was built for the indoor simulator league.

The majority of the players who were involved throughout the year put their best foot forward, but Horschel went all-in, and it helps that he already has the competitive spirit and fire-from-the-hip personality that is perfect for a new addition to a sport that is typically very reserved.