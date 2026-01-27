Bills Hire Joe Brady As Head Coach; Ownership Must Now Answer How This Solves Its Main Concern

Brady's offense produced MVP Josh Allen and rushing champion James Cook, but owner Terry Pegula must explain how internal hire solves 'playoff wall' problem.

At the end of an interview process that was, well, unusual in that it didn't include second interview sessions with any candidate, an interview with a candidate who had never been a college or pro coach of any kind, and multiple candidates declining interviews or dropping out of the search, the Buffalo Bills found their new coach in Joe Brady.

He was already on their staff.

Brady Gives Josh Allen Certainty

The Bills on Tuesday afternoon announced Brady, 36, will succeed fired head coach Sean McDermott after serving the past four seasons on the Bills' staff, with the past two as offensive coordinator.

So, what does this mean immediately?

Quarterback Josh Allen won't have to learn a new offense.

Allen, who played a role in the hiring of the new head coach by serving on a search committee led by owner Terry Pegula and general manager Brandon Beane, was clearly hoping for some continuity in his role with the club and that seemed to play a role in picking Brady.

The Bills also interviewed former New York Giants head coach and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as well as former Bills quarterback Davis Webb.

Bills Interview Process Intrigue

Webb, now the Denver Broncos quarterback coach and passing game coordinator, wasn't the only former quarterback the Bills interviewed. They also spoke with Philip Rivers last week despite the fact he had never coached anywhere other than in high school in Alabama.

Although multiple national media outlets portrayed the Rivers interview as serious and possibly leading to him being hired, no one apparently asked Rivers, who dropped out of consideration after the interview. Rivers wants to continue coaching his son Gunner, who is a four-star quarterback in high school.

Rivers wasn't the only candidate who politely removed his name from consideration.

Former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel also declined to interview after initially agreeing to do just that. He instead took the offensive coordinator job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills were nonetheless focused on Brady.

Can Brady Get Bills Over The 'Wall?'

And that leads to the uncomfortable question: Pegula fired McDermott because he said this team under that head coach had hit "the proverbial playoff wall."

So, the answer to getting over the proverbial playoff wall is to hire a coach who was part of not getting over the proverbial playoff wall?

It should be interesting to hear how Pegula explains his thoughts on how Brady, part of the staff that got McDermott fired, can solve the problem that led to the ouster.

Beyond that, Brady seems like a more-than-capable and good selection.

Brady's Offensive Credentials Unquestionable

Over the last two seasons, Brady’s offense has produced a league MVP quarterback in Allen following the 2024 season, and an NFL rushing champion in James Cook in 2025.

Brady first burst onto the NFL head coaching candidate scene in 2019 after his work with Joe Burrow at Louisiana State as the team’s passing game coordinator.

During this hiring cycle, Brady interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, so he obviously remained a legitimate option throughout the NFL.

Now at the end of the Bills search, he emerges with arguably the best job that was available — a divisional round playoff team that merely wants to go further.