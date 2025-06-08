Bill Belichick, Roy Williams Showed Up To Support UNC Baseball At Super Regionals
The UNC coaching legends are evidently baseball fans.
University of North Carolina coaching legends showed up to support the Tar Heels' baseball team over the weekend.
Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, is now the head coach of the Tar Heels football program, and while he is doing some work in the offseason, he’s got a lot of time on his hands compared to when the season actually kicks off.
To spend some time on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Chapel Hill, Belichick decided to take in some baseball. He couldn’t have picked a better game either; the Diamond Heels are playing an elimination game against the Arizona Wildcats. The winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha, NE.
Of course, you can’t show up and think your presence will go unnoticed. He took time to autograph a baseball for an interested fan.
Save that ball for posterity.
On Friday, another member of UNC coaching royalty showed up to the ballpark to watch America’s favorite game. Three-time men’s basketball national champion Roy Williams attended the first game of the series with his wife, an 18-2 blowout victory for the Heels.
(I spent an uncanny amount of time looking for a better tweet, but couldn't find one. But he was there!).
Unfortunately for these two fans, there won't be anymore baseball for North Carolina this year. They lost Game 2 by a score of 10-8 and Game 3 by a 4-3 margin, sending the Tar Heels packing.