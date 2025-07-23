Bill Belichick Already Paying Off Financially For North Carolina, Even After Wild Offseason

There are high expectations for Bill Belichick at North Carolina in his first season as a college football head coach, and now there will be a packed stadium every weekend in Chapel Hill watching the Tar Heels.

While the offseason has been filled with headlines pertaining to the personal life of the legendary head coach, that has obviously not deterred fans from buying tickets to watch him coach North Carolina this upcoming season.

It was announced in the spring that the Tar Heels had sold out of season tickets, which is an achievement on its own. But not only were donors buying up their allotment, the individual tickets are now gone as well.

The university said on Wednesday that every single ticket has been scooped up for the upcoming season, with North Carolina announcing that the only way to find a spot inside Kenan Stadium is on the secondary market.

"Fans who want to watch the eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick coach at home his first season with the Tar Heels should visit SeatGeek, the official marketplace of Carolina athletics."

On the football field, UNC will kickoff the season against TCU on Monday, September 1, against TCU. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, with an 8 p.m. kickoff on the campus of North Carolina.

If you were wondering how ticket sales compare to past seasons, the Tar Heels averaged 47,686 fans in Mack Brown's final year as head coach. This number was down from 50,095 in 2023.

Pittsburgh's Patt Narduzzi Expects North Carolina In ACC Title Game, Right?

The last time we saw Bill Belichick was during ACC spring meetings, following the highly discussed interview with CBS Sunday Morning, where the focus quickly shifted towards his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. From that moment, it was a PR nightmare for the folks surrounding the legendary coach, and that interview did him zero favors with the public.

But obviously that did not halter the excitement from North Carolina fans, which the school pointed out in their release on ticket sales.

"The July announcement marks the earliest that all tickets for the season have ever been sold out in program history," UNC noted.

As for the 2025 schedule, there is clearly a path for the Tar Heels to have success in Belichick's first season. North Carolina will go on the road to Charlotte in week two, followed by a home game against Richmond. Then, the meat of their schedule begins, with a trip to UCF, followed by a home game against the Clemson Tigers.

I'll be honest, with the only marquee home games coming against TCU, Clemson and Duke, this is an impressive achievement by the North Carolina athletic department.

Thanks to the Belichick effect, the football program is already paying off for the athletic department, but now we wait to see how this team fairs on the field.

But don't worry, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi has already set expectations for the Tar Heels in 2025 during his ACC Media Day session on Wednesday.

"I expect them to be in the championship game against Pitt this year," Narduzzi joked. "You got Bill Belichick, you better be, right?"

On Thursday, Belichick will take the podium at ACC Media Day to discuss the upcoming season, while I'm sure he'll also field questions about the past six months.

Just don't expect many answers.