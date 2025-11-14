Bill Belichick Loves The New York Giants But Says He's Not Returning To NFL

Bill Belichick is either staying at the University of North Carolina or he's got some great skullduggery up his sleeve.

The six-time Super Bowl winning NFL coach released a post on Instagram Friday evening stating he's not returning to the NFL and specifically not to the New York Giants, to which he's been tied in recent days.

Belichick Commitment To UNC

"I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families," Belichick wrote on his post.

And the first thing I thought was … Bill Belichick, 73, has an Instagram account?

Anyway …

"The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey. It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of coach Parcells' staff for over a decade. However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.

"Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC football program has not [wavered]. We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud.

"We're on to Wake Forest."

The post is signed Bill Belichick.

And there's a couple of ways this can go.

First, we can simply take Belichick at his word.

After I wrote a column earlier this week that he would make a logical choice for the Giants, I know that someone sent the coach a copy of the post for his information. I hope he enjoyed it.

But I'm told he's been resolute that he's not leaving Carolina. I'm told he's telling friends he wants to fulfill his commitment to make UNC a great program. He feels challenged by that task.

That's interesting, by the way, because Belichick wants to prove he can build a great program at UNC but doesn't want to prove he can win a Super Bowl without Tom Brady? Or win more games than Don Shula?

Fascinating.

Anyway, Belichick has been quite pleased with his recent recruiting. He believes he's already well on his way to adding players who will play in the NFL some day.

And before those kids get to the big time, they're going to help build Carolina into a force. So there's that.

But there is another less likely and definitely more mischievous possibility.

Maybe Belichick is just playing hard to get. Or coy.

Announcement Could Help HOF Cause

And maybe Belichick understands that the Pro Football Hall of Fame recently narrowed its list of coach candidates to enter the Hall in 2026, and he's on the list after meeting the eligibility requirement. That requirement says a coach must be retired for at least one year from professional football to be considered.

Belichick is about to be considered. And perhaps this is a message to selectors that if they pick him, he's not coming back like Joe Gibbs did years after being inducted into the Hall.

The truth is this statement late Friday helps his case because it addresses a concern.

I have not discussed the matter with Belichick. I haven't heard anything directly from his lips.

I choose to believe what he's writing on Instagram.

But I was in the room when Belichick's best friend Nick Saban insisted he would not be the Alabama coach. And weeks later he was the Alabama coach. And I saw him coach in the NFL and come up with surprises opponents simply had not anticipated.

So I'm being careful in presenting alternate possibilities. As they say at my company, we report. You decide.