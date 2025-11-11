Bill Belichick 'Would Walk From Chapel Hill To East Rutherford' To Be Giants Next Coach

The New York Giants are a legacy NFL franchise and, frankly, the league is healthier when they're good, which means the hiring of the next head coach should aspire to greatness – someone like Bill Parcells or Tom Coughlin or Bill Belichick.

So, here's an idea: Hire Belichick.

Belichick Would Want The Job

He's going to be available after this season is over for the Giants and the University of North Carolina football team he currently coaches.

And while his work is not done at Carolina because the program is no better, and arguably worse, than when he took over this season, that's a minor detail that shouldn't stop Giants general manager Joe Schoen from calling Belichick to see if he's interested.

"..He'd walk from Chapel Hill to East Rutherford for this job, I really believe that," said Gary Myers, who covered the Giants for 29 years, including the years Belichick was there, and has written two books – Once a Giant and Brady Vs. Belichick: The Dynasty Debate, which came out in September.

"I think [Belichick] desperately wants the 15 victories to pass [Don] Shula [as the winningest coach of all time] and he desperately wants to win a Super Bowl without [Tom] Brady."

Desperate Coach And Franchise

The desperation is mutual because the Giants have only made the playoffs twice since 2011, when they won their most recent Super Bowl. They've won only one postseason game since.

So are Belichick and Schoen a fit? The coach is obviously tied to Parcells because he was New York's defensive coordinator during the Super Bowl years, and their relationship has been better lately than in the past.

And Parcells was running the Miami Dolphins when he hired Schoen as an area scout.

Myers believes Parcells would tell Belichick to work with Schoen. That's important because the general manager and Belichick would have to talk about whether Belichick wants to run the Giants stem to stern.

That would not work. But that probably isn't where Belichick is anymore.

Belichick Power Must Be Discussed

Belichick said near the end of the 2023 season in New England he'd be willing to give up some of his power. Owner Robert Kraft didn't believe that would work, and the coach was allowed to step away in what was really a firing.

Sources also told OutKick early in 2024 that Belichick told Falcons owner Arthur Blank he didn't have to have full control of that franchise to become the coach.

"He was interested in coaching," Blank said later. "He definitely wanted a collaborative relationship with personnel, scouting. He had done his reference checking on our department, had committed to me that he'd be happy to work with our people. In fact, did it in writing through a text message he sent to me at one point.

"Bill was really focused and is focused on being a great head coach."

That doesn't mean there aren't other issues the sides would need work out. The issues:

Jordon Hudson Among Issues

Has Belichick lost his fastball?

Is he too old at age 73 to win in the NFL?

Is there an issue with his North Carolina contract?

And what about his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, and how that would work for the conservative Giants organization under the glare of New York's daily Page Six coverage?

On that last one, Myers sees a need for some adjustment because the Giants organization doesn't want to be embarrassed by the head coach's private life.

"If it's become this big an issue in Chapel Hill can you imagine what it would be like in New York?" Myers asked.

It cannot be denied Belichick's final years in New England were a disappointment. And this season with the Tar Heels has been unremarkable. So has the coach lost it? Schoen and the Giants would have to be confident Belichick is still the same guy who won eight Super Bowl rings.

Giants Aren't In Wait Mode

The age issue isn't a big obstacle, by the way. The Giants, with a solid roster that doesn't need a full rebuild, are more likely to be in win-now mode than trying to help a first-time coach learn on the job. They've tried the latter multiple times in a row and it failed.

Add to that the unfortunate reality that club president and CEO John Mara, 70, may not be thinking about developing a coach and a team into a winner five or six years down the road following his Sept. 29 revelation that he is being treated for cancer.

Belichick can hit the ground running. He would have promising quarterback Jaxson Dart on the roster and on a rookie contract. And he possibly could lure Matt Patricia, currently the Ohio State defensive coordinator, back to the NFL as his defensive coordinator.

That leaves the question whether Belichick could exit Carolina without the same type of drama as when he entered.

Carolina Contract Not A Problem

According to contract details obtained by OutKick senior college writer Trey Wallace, the North Carolina head coach would owe the school a $1 million buyout if he were to leave for another job. He would have to pay this amount within 180 days of the contract termination.

The coach does have to let UNC know if any contact is made with other organizations, which would include the NFL.

That's all legalese that amounts to no issue at all. If the Giants wanted to talk to Belichick, they could do that and the coach would have to tell his school. Then things would get all sorts of interesting.

Because this match makes too much sense.