Bill Belichick Isn’t Involved In A Scandal With Jordon Hudson. So, Maybe It's Time To Move On?

It's a story that will not go away, as much as we try to avoid it. Bill Belichick's first spring practice at North Carolina has come and gone, but the main storyline seems to be the legendary coach's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who has seemingly grabbed headlines every single day.

While the conversations over the past few months have centered around the outside life of Belichick, it's clear that North Carolina is ready to turn the focus towards the upcoming season. But, in this age of social media, it's hard to ignore the fact that the legendary NFL coach is showing up at a beauty pageant and commercials that we would've never seen the professional Belichick participate in.

But, maybe this is some new-age Bill Belichick that's been waiting to come out of his shadow. Maybe the North Carolina head coach is just enjoying life right now, with a beautiful girlfriend, and embarking on a new challenge with college football.

These are the types of questions that should maybe start being asked. I don't know, but who are we to judge what a head coach does in his personal life? Have you seen some of the other nonsense that's going on in college athletics right now? Just last week, the Ohio State women's basketball coach, Kevin McGuff was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Now, this is just one example, but you understand where I'm going with this. We've seen plenty of scandals rock college athletics over the past number of years. It's not as if Belichick is riding a Harley-Davidson in the Arkansas mountains with a woman who was not his wife, but rather an assistant within the program, like Bobby Petrino.

Oh, and Belichick isn't lying about his situation either, he just chooses not to address it.

Bill Belichick Addresses Situation With Jordon Hudson. He's Not Lying

Speaking with ESPN on Tuesday afternoon, Belichick was asked if his relationship with Jordon Hudson has presented any challenges when it comes to coaching the North Carolina football team.

"It's really off to the side, it's a personal relationship and she doesn't have anything to do with UNC football. I'm excited to be back in the coaches meetings," Belichick replied.

Then, the Tar Heels coach was pressed on whether social media attention had been a subject discussed with his current players, to which Belichick gave his normal answer of not giving the question much attention.

"I talk to the players when we needed them when we meet with them when they come into visit, sure," Bill Belichick mentioned. "We wanna make the players the best that they can be, and provide them with the best opportunity on and off the field, and that’s what we're about at UNC."

Yes, he wasn't falling for a question that centered around whether his players had asked him specifically about his personal life. But, this might've been a valid question if the host had asked if this had affected any of his relationships with folks inside the North Carolina athletic department.

Belichick Was Not Taking The Bait On His Personal Life.

I do give him credit for not skirting around the question about whether his relationship has affected anything to do with the Tar Heels. In other interviews this week, the topic of Jordon Hudson has been off-limits, so actually providing an answer to this topic was a welcome sign.

And guess what? It's really none of our business what he does in his personal time. You can leave that to his bosses at North Carolina, if they feel this has become a problem that needs overwhelming attention.

Clearly, they decided that bringing in outside help when it comes to public relations was the best move, in the hiring of former Chicago Bears PR Chief, Brandon Faber.

But, again, Belichick is trying to put attention to his football program, and not his outside life. And yes, there is a big difference right now, because he's not garnering headlines for an arrest or some type of sexual harassment allegation.

The only way his personal life will stop garnering national headlines is to keep Jordon Hudson from hogging the spotlight around North Carolina-related events. There's no reason for her to be on the sidelines helping the head coach with his headset. That's what a football operations manager is for.

We will see what Belichick decides to discuss on Friday with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. But, I think there are enough people over this story, and it's time to spend the next four months talking about North Carolina football.

At least I hope.