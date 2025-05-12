Bill Belichick Is Reportedly Getting Some PR Help, As North Carolina Expected To Hire Brandon Faber

After a few too many negative headlines over the course of his short time at North Carolina, the school is reportedly set to hire someone to help with Bill Belichick's public relations in Chapel Hill.

The conversations surrounding UNC football have not centered on whom the quarterback might be next season, or promoting the fact that a legendary NFL coach is now leading the program. No, the focus has been on the relationship between Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, most recently thanks to an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Now, it looks as though North Carolina is bringing in some outside help to run communications for Belichick while he's the head coach for the Tar Heels. According to Albert Breer, the school is set to hire former Chicago Bears PR chief, Brandon Faber, to be Belichick's communications adviser.

This would be an inside hire, not someone to handle outside public relations, which is technically the job for Jordon Hudson. While the school has not officially announced the hire, Breer is reporting that it's in the final stages of being completed.

The North Carolina head coach arrived at ACC Spring Meetings on Monday afternoon, where he will take part in conversations with other coaches, along with commissioner Jim Phillips over the next three days in Amelia Island, Florida.

Bill Belichick Attending ACC Spring Meetings This Week In Florida

This will be the first official conference meeting that Belichick has taken part in as head coach at North Carolina, as each conference usually holds their spring meetings around this time. The SEC will hold its meetings during Memorial Day week in Destin, Florida.

For the school, it is an interesting route to take, given that every football program has a sports information director that handles all communication between the media and each sport's department. The timing of this reported hire also comes nearly five months after Belichick was hired by North Carolina, which is another interesting aspect of this move.

Considering what the past two months have been like for the people working inside the North Carolina athletic department, the hiring of Faber could be a welcome addition. But, usually these hires are done by the school, which could be s sign that the Tar Heels administration felt the need to bring someone in from the outside, and not have an SID already on staff handling the Belichick era in Chapel Hill.

We will see if this gets finalized, but Brandon Faber was reportedly at NYU with Belichick for a promotional event tied to his new book.

As for the stories surrounding Belichick and Jordon Hudson, while most people would prefer this whole ordeal to just quiet down, it will take some time for this to blow over, if it actually does.

Trust me, it's not as if college football reporters want to be covering the girlfriend of a head coach on a consistent basis. Maybe this expected hiring of Brandon Faber will help settle things down at North Carolina, and the focus can turn back towards the upcoming season.

At least we can hope.