The Bill Belichick Experience: Dead On Arrival?

I'm going to be honest with you, folks. I'm not an expert on 73-year-old, first-time college football coaches and their success rates, but it looks to my untrained eye that the Bill Belichick Experience at UNC is crashing before it even has a chance to get off the ground.

I don't think anyone was expecting the Tar Heels to run roughshod over the ACC this year, as they don't have the roster to compete with the Miamis and Clemsons of the world, but this has to be worse than anyone had envisioned when the six-time Super Bowl winning coach signed on to coach in Chapel Hill.

Let's start with the immediate results.

North Carolina just got done being dog-walked by the Clemson Tigers.

This isn't your uncle's Clemson either. This version of Dabo Swinney's squad is 1-3 and until today was looking for its first win over a Power 4 team.

Consider that checked off the list.

That scene of the empty stadium is from the third quarter, as it appeared the students would rather just return to tailgating than be subjected to this garbage anymore.

It's gotten so bad, the broadcast crew had an interview with a North Carolina student who had some choice words for the start of the "Chapel Bill" Era.

When kids at UNC, a school known for its academic prestige, would rather fail a midterm than watch this trainwreck anymore, you know it's gotten past the point of no return.

The Tar Heels don't have a win over a Power 4 opponent, and with their loss to Clemson earlier today, they've been outscored by P4 schools by an average of 40-11.

As if it wasn't bad enough on the field, it's just as bad off of it.

It's been well documented that Belichick's young girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has been rather involved in the everyday operations of the team.

That would be nothing more than an odd quirk to deal with if the Heels were winning, but the fact that they look as abysmal as they have so far this year makes her presence even more eye-opening.

I'm not sure if Belichick is long for the world of college football, but I can tell you this probably isn't going to work out for him in North Carolina.

I could be wrong, but this does not have the look of a healthy rebuild that is showing signs of promise in year one.

And Bill, my friend, maybe just take your six Super Bowl rings and your hot girlfriend and call it a career, huh?

You don't need college football, and it's clear college football doesn't really need you.