Bijan Robinson Stuns Gay Fans With 'Insensitive Comment' On Live TV, But He Didn't Have To Apologize

When was the last time you heard THIS phrase?

Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson – who absolutely rocked me in the fantasy playoffs last night – dropped a phrase on the Amazon Prime postgame show after beating the Bucs that shook America to her core.

That's right. One I haven't heard in quite some time. Like dusting off an old record. An old book. Breaking out that old video game you haven't played in years.

A heavy dose of nostalgia, if you ask me.

Robinson, who had 175 total yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's comeback win over Tampa Bay, gave the folks a "smear the queer" liner on the postgame show, and sent social media into an absolute tailspin.

Rolllll tape!

Bijan Robinson apologizes for no reason

Incredible. God, I haven't heard it in so long. Maybe since middle school. Maybe even elementary school.

"Smear the queer," for you Gen-Zers reading this, is basically just backyard football with no rules. It's rugby, essentially. Whoever had the ball at recess was getting tackled. Whoever got the ball next was the next queer.

People used to get ROCKED. This is back when America was a proper country and football was a violent sport, by the way.

A simpler time.

Why it was called that, I have no idea. None. But, we also used to use "gay" for "happy" back in the day, so maybe we just loved using LGBTQRSTUV terms in the 20th century.

Anyway, the Libs were sharpening their pitchforks late last night, and Bijan had to QUICKLY get the fake apology nobody was asking for out there:

Hey everyone I want to apologize for the insensitive comment I made in the broadcast, it was a football game we used to play as a kid but that’s not an excuse. I recognize the mistake and make sure to do better in the future. It was not reflective of my beliefs and I am so sorry to those I offended seriously!

Ok, Bijan. Not necessary, dude. I promise. I know Ryan Fitzpatrick tried to weirdly say "Kill the carrier" on TV in some sort of deflection, but nobody really cared. If they do, it's faux outrage.

Now, if you want to apologize for scoring 35 points against me on opening night of the fantasy playoffs, and pretty much ending any hopes of a title run before one of my players took the field, that's fine. That's fair. I will allow that.

But apologizing for saying "smear the queer" on TV after a stunning comeback win over the Bucs? Nope. No thank you. We're all set!



