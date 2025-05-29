Big Ten On CBS Early Season College Football Slate Will Make Your Eyes Bleed

Look what they stole from us.

Never, ever forget what they took from us.

Now, this comes with a couple caveats, so bear with me for a bit.

For starters, I'm selfishly very glad that Fox currently dominates the Big Ten college football market. Between CBS, Fox and NBC, I'm thrilled that the good guys (that's us!) get the best Big Ten football games every fall.

Now, I'm a little tired of it being Ohio State every week, but that's neither here nor there. I get it. OSU fans may not, but I do.

With all that being said, the heaping pile of crap that CBS is currently left with each season is truly pathetic. Again, don't you dare forget what they took from us.

I don't know who ‘they’ is, but ‘they’ STINK.

Exhibit A:

CBS is probably kicking itself right about now

I mean, just look at that early slate for the Big Ten on CBS. It's disgusting. It's Un-American. It's, frankly, sad.

This is the second year that CBS has the Big Ten after a decades-long run with the SEC, and it's off to an awful start. Just awful.

Quick – how many games do you remember watching on CBS at 3:30 last season? Don't lie. It's zero. The answer is zero. I know, because I watched close to zero, minus a USC-Michigan game in September. That was pretty much it.

Now, compare that to your childhood. Really think about it. Forget your Big Ten bias/SEC hate for just a second, and really think on it.

Again, look what they stole from us:

Yes, I realize it's hard to compare most teams/matchups to Alabama and LSU. It's apples to bananas. Not even oranges. Bananas! But still, you get my point.

Next September, in what used to be the most coveted slot every Saturday, we get …

- Nevada/Penn State

- Oklahoma State/Oregon

- USC/Purdue (!!!)

- Michigan/Nebraska

Look, they're not all terrible. Perhaps OSU/Oregon gives us some fireworks. Michigan/Nebraska certainly has potential. But still … yikes.

Forget Week 1, because those big games are usually on ESPN/ABC regardless. But, let's check out the rest of the schedule for, say, Week 3:

- Texas A&M at Notre Dame on NBC.

- Georgia at Tennessee (ESPN/ABC)

- Florida at LSU (ESPN/ABC)

- I'll even throw in the Wisconsin/Alabama rematch!

CBS, meanwhile, gets … USC/Purdue.

It's just sad when you compare it to what we had for so many years. CBS chose not to pony up for the SEC, and instead they're now left with Big Ten scraps every week.

Gary Danielson is retiring after this season, which I saw coming from a mile away because he looked just miserable last season. Don't blame him one bit.

I loved the SEC on CBS. The theme song. The atmosphere. The matchups. It was Saturday college football at its absolute finest.

And now, we get this.

Don't forget what they took from us.