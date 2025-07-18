'Big Dumper' Cal Raleigh Cuts Deal With Porta-A-Potty Company

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is having a season for the ages with 38 home runs before the MLB All-Star Game — which he was a part of — and that kind of success is going to lead to success off the field in the form of endorsements.

The ‘Big Dumper’ just bagged himself a fitting one.

That's right, Raleigh has a new deal with Honey Bucket, a portable toilet company.

Hey, he might need to string a few more seasons like this one together before Nike comes calling.

I love deals like this, but I bet you when Raliegh was a kid dreaming of playing in ther Big Leagues, he never imagined that part of the job would involve having his picture taken while he gives a thumbs up from inside a portable s--tter, but hey, newsflash, kids: the life of a profesisnal athlete isn't always glamorous.

You've got to pay the bills, and that means if you're asked to partner with a purveyor of portable terlets, temporary fencing, and other site services with operations in nine states, including Washington, Georgia, Utah, and Texas, the only thing you should be asking is, "What time should I get there?"

Although, in this case, I think it's probably fair to also ask, "It's a clean toilet that I'll be standing and giving a thumbs up to, right?"

"We couldn’t be more thrilled with our partnership with Cal Raleigh," Honey Bucket CEO Greg Potts said in a statement. "Cal plays the game the way we run our business — no-nonsense, hard-working, and committed to excellence."

I like that. "No-nonsense." There's nothing funny about portable toilets, folks.

Raleigh echoed these sentiments.

"Honey Bucket is the name behind the cleanest, most dependable restrooms in the game. As someone who understands the value of showing up prepared every single day, I’m proud to team up with a company that does the same."

Congrats to the Big Dumper and Honey Bucket on the best feces-related brand partnership since Joey Chestnut started promoting Dude Wipes.