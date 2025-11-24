The Best Rookie In The NFL No One Is Talking About

Keep your eyes on this rookie moving forward.

The Tennessee Titans are an abject mess right now.

They're 1-10 on the season and sit in the bottom third of the league in just about every statistical category imaginable right now.

Although they've made it close in the past few games, nothing seems to be going right when the chips are down for the Titans.

So why am I even wasting my breath talking about them?

Sure, they used the No. 1 pick in the draft this past April to take quarterback Cam Ward, but I want to talk about another rookie a little further down their draft board that I don't think is getting the attention he deserves.

That rookie is none other than fourth-round wide receiver Chimere Dike.

While Dike hasn't put up gaudy receiving numbers for a rookie like Emeka Egbuka this season, he has been impacting the game in a myriad of ways that have at least put the Titans in position to win a game or two (which is more than most others on the team can say)

Sunday was a banner day for Dike, as he hauled in seven catches for 44 yards and a touchdown, as well as this dazzling 90-yard punt return for another score.

This isn't the first time Dike has impacted a game on special teams, either.

Less than a month earlier, the rookie speedster put together a weaving 67-yard punt return touchdown against the Chargers.

A rookie with two punt-return touchdowns in the same season hasn't happened in almost a decade (Jamaal Agnew in 2017).

It's not just the touchdowns either, as, believe it or not, Dike leads the league in all-purpose yards.

That isn't a list of rookies, it's every active player in the NFL, and Dike is at the top.

No matter which way you slice it, the Titans got an absolute steal in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft, and I only expect their investment to show even more promise with his increased playing time due to injuries in the receiver room.

Keep your eye on Dike moving forward, there's a good chance we have a star in the making here.