Bengals OL Cody Ford Trucks Cardinals Defenders On Epic Reception

The most unlikely person on the Cincinnati Bengals became a formidable offensive weapon on Sunday.

Cody Ford normally lines up on the offensive line, doing his job well but without much fanfare. That changed this afternoon when he was the star of the offensive attack.

Ford lined up near the boundary on Joe Burrow’s right, and when the ball was snapped, no one expected the lineman to be a legitimate factor in the play.

Oh, how the Arizona Cardinals defense — and everyone watching — were surprised.

Ford not only caught the ball, but he rumbled and bumbled his way for a 21-yard gain, 17 of which came after the catch.

That's just beautiful. O-lineman deserve way more spotlight, and this seems like on of the best ways to do it.

The best part? Ford turned 29 today. What a great birthday present. Of course, Burrow, the best gift-giver in the NFL, was in on the ordeal.

For the second week in a row, the Bengals offensive talent was on full display. They already boast the best 1-2 punch at wide receiver with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Now they've got Ford in the fold? What are opposing secondaries supposed to do now?

Hope and pray, I guess. Because as we know now, everyone on the Bengals offense is a threat.