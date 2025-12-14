Bengals Take Fan Suffering To New Level By Leaving Snow On Stadium Seats

Despite NFL rules requiring teams to clear stadium seats before kickoff, the Bengals decided to let their fans freeze.

At this point, being a Bengals fan must feel like punishment. And on Sunday, the Bengals leaned into that theme by making fans sit on piles of freezing snow to watch the game.

Ahead of Cincinnati's Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals failed to clean the snow off the seats at Paycor Stadium. Not only is that just a courteous thing to do for the fans who pay good money to watch their team live, it's also a league rule.

"Each home club is responsible for having a snow removal plan in place and ensuring that its stadium has adequate snow removal equipment available," according to the NFL's official playing field specifications.

"Snow and ice must be removed from the stadium before all games. This applies to the playing field, sidelines, seating bowl, aisles, pedestrian ramps, walkways, parking lots, etc. This also applies to the sidelines; snow may not be pushed into piles and remain against stadium walls so that it interferes with standard game or sideline operations."

As you can tell by the above photos, this rule was thoroughly ignored by the Bengals this week. To make matters even worse, the temperature was 10 degrees Fahrenheit (with a wind chill of -1) at kickoff.

The team sent this statement to Pro Football Talk: "Seat aisles were prioritized and are in good shape. Seats are easily wiped off and ushers are equipped to help there."

In other words, Not our problem. Enjoy your cold, wet pants.

C'mon Bengals. At least the Bills pass out hot cocoa and pay their fans $20 an hour to do their snow cleanup for them.