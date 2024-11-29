One Of The Best Traditions In Sports Is Back As Bills Recruit Fans To Help Shovel

We just got through Thanksgiving, which means, if you live above a certain line of latitude, you know crappy weather is right around the corner, and that's if it isn't already there.

The Buffalo area is bracing for some of its trademark lake effect snow this weekend ahead of the Bills game against the San Francisco 49ers and as is tradition at this point, the team is gathering some of the most hardcore Bills Mafia members to help them dig out Highmark Stadium.

"In anticipation for the upcoming annual snow removal at Highmark Stadium this winter, the Buffalo Bills and ABM are asking anyone over the age of 18 years old interested in snow removal to sign up now using the Google Docs link provided," the team wrote on their website.

I love everything about this. Garbage weather football. The community rallies to support its team. A billion-dollar football team using a Google Doc to register shovelers.

It almost brings a tear to your eye.

But it gets better: Shovelers — who have to be over 18 years old — will be paid $20 an hour and will be given some food and hot beverages.

It's so cool that they do this and OutKick's own Joe Kinsey even spoke to a mother-son duo that got in on the shovelin' last season.

Now, I moved to Florida because I distinctly remember driving down the street after scraping my windshield with a credit card and looking at giant piles of snow on each side of the road, and thinking to myself, "Dude, this sucks."

But if one of my teams put out an APB for shovelers, I'd be there in a second (after filling out the Google Doc, of course) and I'd even stop at Ace Hardware on the way there to get my shovel. Probably the kind with that weird bend in them that is supposed to keep you from hurting your back even though you inevitably will.