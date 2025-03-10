Ben Roethlisberger Ready To Come Out Of Retirement After Steelers Trade For DK Metcalf

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone from having a solid wide receiver room to a downright scary one after acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend, and Ben Roesthlisberger is all about it.

The former Pittsburgh signal caller jumped on social media to share his reaction to his former team getting better on offense, and joked that he may have to come out of retirement so he can play alongside the Steelers' new-look group of receivers.

Roethlisberger went ahead and threw on his old Steelers helmet to deliver his reaction. That's how fired up he was following news of the trade.

"Coach T, are you kidding me? DK Metcalf on one side, [George Pickens] on the other? [Pat Freiermuth] working the middle? I might need to throw my hat in the ring. If you're looking for a guy, I might still have a couple throws in me."

It's good to know that Roethlisberger's old lid still fits. In fact, it looks like it fits him better today than it ever did during his playing days.

Pittsburgh doesn't have a starting-caliber quarterback signed for next season at the moment, with both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson set to hit free agency at this point, but that doesn't exactly mean there is a spot for Roethlisberger to jump right in.

Roethlisberger recently turned 43 and hasn't played a meaningful football game since the 2021 season. He may be a legend in Pittsburgh, but that doesn't equate to a roster spot, obviously.

The former Miami Ohio star spent 18 years with the Steelers, throwing for over 64,000 yards and 418 touchdowns during his tenure in the Steel City.

As for Metcalf, he would have led all Pittsburgh receivers in both receptions and yards a season ago and should add a new dynamic to an offensive system that has felt one piece away for a few seasons running.