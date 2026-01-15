Ben Johnson Versus Matt LaFleur Feud Has A New Chapter Written By Sean McVay And The Los Angeles Rams

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have built a healthy rivalry in their 105-year history playing each other and this year young coaches Ben Johnson in the Windy City and Matt LaFleur in Titletown fit right in with their, well, distaste for one another.

We saw that before the season even began. And then we saw it in the way the two coaches interacted with one another in their three games.

Johnson Versus LaFleur Rivalry On Display

Johnson apparently took it to another level after the Wildcard playoff victory over the Packers when he offered that dismissive drive-by handshake to LaFleur, then went in the Bears locker room and expressed his hate for the Packers by dropping a few F-bombs about that team.

The next day, he defended his behavior by saying a rivalry is supposed to be a rivalry.

Well, LaFleur apparently is accepting the situation by going off quietly into his offseason and waiting until next year.

Oh wait. No, he's not.

LaFleur Out Of Playoffs But Involved

LaFleur, whose team is out of the playoffs, is still trying to bounce Johnson and the Bears from the playoffs.

This week, as the Los Angeles Rams prepared for their Sunday evening Divisional Round game with the Bears, LaFleur spoke with Rams coach Sean McVay.

They are, after all, friends.

And friends do, sometimes, discuss their opinions. And work.

And ways to beat Ben Johnson and the Bears and ruin their run to a Super Bowl.

Sean McVay Plays Coy

McVay was asked on Wednesday if he's talked to LaFleur this week.

"What would you guess?" the Rams coach replied with a sly grin.

"No, we watch the tape," McVay said. "We do our work and Matt is a very close friend."

There is no NFL rule against any of this, so we're all clear. It happens when coaches have relationships.

McVay and LaFleur were hired by Mike Shanahan to work with the Washington Redskins in 2010. They worked together on the offensive side of the ball for three years.

McVay And LaFleur Share Interests

McVay then hired LaFleur to be his quarterbacks coach with the Rams in 2017.

And although McVay has spoken multiple times about how he has studied Johnson and respects his work, he has a side in the Johnson-LaFleur feud.

And it ain't Johnson's side.

It just so happens that this week, McVay has a personal interest in beating Johnson. And LaFleur has apparently offered whatever aid he can to see Johnson and the Bears go home.