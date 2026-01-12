Ben Johnson Doesn't Care What You Think Of His F-Bombs, And Sportsmanship Because He Hates Green Bay

Bears Ben Johnson addresses postgame behavior and profanity-laced speech that went viral on social media after playoff victory

The attention and even backlash on Ben Johnson for his behavior after Saturday's electric comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers was so viral on social media the past two days that the Chicago Bears coach addressed it on Monday.

And let's cut to the chase: Johnson isn't apologizing.

He's not backing down. He's not explaining why he's so tightly wound about a kid's game.

Johnson Behavior Has Ownership Approval

Because he hates the Green Bay Packers.

Or, as he told his team after the game, "F--k the Packers, F--k them!"

Johnson probably also has a fair amount of distaste for the Minnesota Vikings, and even the Detroit Lions, for which he worked as the offensive coordinator previously. All those teams are the Bears' rivals and that makes them the enemy that deserves and will get no quarter.

But the Packers are on another level. They're up there in the loathing orbit.

"There’s a rivalry that exists between these two teams," Johnson told reporters on Monday when he was questioned about his latest behavior, "something I fully recognize and am a part of. And, yeah, I don’t like that team."

Bears ownership is apparently right there with the coach because Johnson said he has discussed it with Bears chairman George McCaskey, the club's controlling owner.

"George and I have talked, and we’re on the same page," Johnson said.

So there you have it. Johnson will continue to be that guy.

Johnson: ‘It Needs To Be A Rivalry’

That guy, by the way, beat the Packers in thrilling comeback fashion and then served up a drive-by, cursory postgame handshake for Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

Good sportsmanship? Nope.

Grace? Nope.

The coach who doesn't like the Packers obviously isn't offering that to their coach.

"This is a rivalry and the city of Chicago and Green Bay, it needs to be a rivalry," Johnson said.

That message is obviously resonating among Bears fans who love the fact their team is no longer a doormat. And those fans are probably late to the party because players grasped Johnson's attitude and message before anyone else.

Johnson F-Bombs Amplified By Bears

That is why the video – put on social media by the Bears – showed players loving the moment when Johnson's postgame speech to them included the message, "F---k the Packers. F--k them!"

"It's a big game," Johnson explained. "First playoff game at home in a while and we hadn't won a playoff game in 15 years or so. But certainly the opponent in and of itself, it means a lot to the city, to this organization, and that's something that we lay into a little bit as coaches and players is we know how big it is when Chicago plays Green Bay."