Bears Coach Drops F-Bomb On Packers In Electric Locker-Room Speech After Cold Shoulder To Matt LaFleur

Ben Johnson is in his first season as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, but he's fully committed to the franchise's No. 1 rule: hating the Green Bay Packers with every fiber of your being.

The Bears stunned the Packers on Saturday night in their NFC Wild Card matchup in Chicago, by erasing a 21-6 deficit to begin the fourth quarter. The Packers led the contest 27-16 with under seven minutes left on the clock, and somehow left the Windy City with their season in the books.

Johnson was understandably ecstatic and emotional after helping push his team to one of the greatest comebacks in NFL postseason history, and did not hold back while addressing the Bears in the locker room.

In a video shared by the Bears' official YouTube account, Johnson began his postgame speech by screaming, "Fu-k the Packers, fu-k them, I fu-king hate those guys."

Johnson wasn't just talking up a big game inside the locker room, either; he made it abundantly clear that he truly despises the Packers with his postgame handshake with Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur that lasted all of about 0.2 of a second.

LaFleur and Johnson haven't shared a lengthy handshake at any point this season. The Packers' head coach gave Johnson your typical blow-by handshake after Green Bay knocked off Chicago in Week 14. It was a similar scene between the two head coaches after the Bears got revenge in Week 16, but the extremely quick handshake from Johnson on Saturday night was as quick as they come.

Many have criticized Johnson for not showing more respect to LaFleur after the game, but based on his postgame comments, the head coach never had plans to spend too much time at midfield with the Packers' head coach.

"There was probably a little bit more noise coming out of their building up north to start the week, which we heard loud and clear, players and coaches alike. So this one meant something to us," Johnson said when asked about what made the game so emotional.

Next up for the Bears is a meeting against the winner of Sunday's contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Their win against the Packers marked Chicago's first postseason victory since the 2010 season.