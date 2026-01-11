Dick Vitale Slams 'Classless' Ben Johnson for Yelling 'F**k the Packers'

First-year Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson felt the rush of an incredible comeback against the rival Packers on Saturday, letting his emotions spill into a postgame Wild-Card victory speech that some found "classless."

Beloved sportscaster Dick Vitale did not take kindly to Johnson's "F**k the Packers" speech, taking to social media to call Johnson out for a supposed lack of etiquette.

Some folks on the other side of that argument called it good, old-fashioned swagger by Johnson.

READ: Bears Coach Drops F-Bomb On Packers In Electric Locker-Room Speech After Cold Shoulder To Matt LaFleur

The 86-year-old Vitale posted a strong reaction to Johnson's F-bombs, sparking a discussion on whether the coach stepped out of line or simply capitalized on the bulletin board material that Green Bay gifted Chicago leading up to the heated matchup.

"Total CLASSLESS attitude in winning by BEN JOHNSON coach of the⁦ @ChicagoBears ⁩in the fab comeback to beat the ⁦ @packers," Vitale posted. "Main theme should have been the gutty comeback not the childish F__ Packers comments."

Vitriol between Johnson and the Packers was also evident in the postgame handshake, when the Bears coach breezed by Packers coach Matt LaFleur with an acknowledgment so brief it might as well have been a snub. Johnson cited "noise" coming from Green Bay as added motivation.

Chief among those jabs was Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who brushed off the matchup with a ‘dismissive’ approach.

Hafley spent too much time looking past 'Da Bears and toward the Divisional Round. Now, the only thing he’s watching is the game from his couch.

"Yeah. Not a good look for Ben Johnson. Great win. Be happy. Be proud. Shake the dude’s hand like an adult," said Vic Lombardi on X.

More critics came out of the woodwork for Johnson, but OutKick's Dan Dakich told those lecturing the coach to SACK UP.

"This is awesome Many that have never played, never coached in huge rivalry games won’t understand but this is music to my ears!!!" the fearless DD said.

Johnson's victory speech caught a wave of support from Bears fans and NFL faithful, prompting calls of a heat-of-the-moment reaction amid a classic rivalry to boot.

The Bears were also riding high after orchestrating a double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter.

Johnson and several Bears players echoed Green Bay's prodding all week, saying Packers players' disregard for Chicago and Caleb Williams prompted them not only to beat Green Bay but to stomp on their graves after the 31-27 win.

"Respectfully, stick to college basketball," one fan said regarding Vitale's reaction.

